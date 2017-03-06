WGEM Home and Living Show wraps up successful weekend

The 40th annual WGEM Home and Living Show is now in the books.

There were more than 100 vendors in the show, there was a lot to take in.

Bear Creek Custom Mill Works said the show was a good way to show off their kitchen tables.

"It usually books me the rest of the year out with work," Kory Tobias, Owner of Bear Creek Custom Mill Works said. "Then people pick my business cards up and I hear from them this year and for years to come, i hear from people who picked my cards up at the home show."

Tobias said they use electricity to make different designs for every table.