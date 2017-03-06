WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 28)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From March 6 - March 12

Abi Feeney (Scotland County) -- Putting up a huge statline on Friday in the third-place game of the Class 2 state tournament, Feeney helped the Lady Tigers get the win with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. On Thursday she had eight points and five rebounds in the loss.

Jacob Mayfield (QND) -- The senior scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in a tough Class 2A super-sectional loss to Monticello.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- Despite the opponent coming out on top in the Class 1A super-sectional on Tuesday, Miller wasn't backing down, scoring a team-high 21 points.