WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 29)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From March 13 - March 19

McKenzie Foley (QND) -- In two blowout wins to start the season, the Lady Raiders received five goals from Foley -- who is now back from injury -- against Macomb and Williamsville.

Alex Harbin (QHS) -- The Blue Devil's leadoff home run against QND on Saturday set the stage for QHS to put the game away early. He added another hit against the Raiders and earlier in the week had an RBI single in a win over West Hancock.

Alissa Hodge (Brown County) -- In two wins to start the season, Hodge has done everything for the Hornets. On Thursday she racked up four hits to go along with two RBI. A day later she picked up the win in the circle allowing just two hits, striking out nine. In the same game she hit a grand slam, driving in six runs total.

Josh Kermoade (Canton) -- At the Illini West Triangular on Saturday, Kermoade scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the host school. Against Beardstown he collected two hits and stole three bases as the Tigers rolled to a win.

Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra) -- The Panther clubbed two home runs on Friday in a win over South Shelby in early action of the Clarence Cannon Conference Tournament. His first homer came in the first inning, with a two-run shot coming later in the victory.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- One of the best pitchers in the area is back at it. Nall started the season on Friday putting up 11 strikeouts and allowing no hits a 10-0 five-inning victory. She also collected an RBI triple at the plate.

Maggie Schutte (QHS) -- At the Monmouth Indoor Invite on Saturday, the Blue Devil took home first place in triple jump (34 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and 60-meter hurdles (9.33 seconds), while also finishing second in pole vault with a distance of 10 feet, 6 inches.