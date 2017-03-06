WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 30)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From March 20 - March 26

Colton Brown (Hannibal) -- Trailing Kirksville in the seventh inning on Tuesday, the Pirates fought back with three runs -- capped by Brown's two-out walk-off single -- to get the big North Central Missouri Conference win. On Friday in conference action against Marshall, Brown toed the rubber as the winning pitcher, tossing four innings and allowing three runs.

Hays Klocke (Knox County) -- In two wins last week Klocke was a double-hitting machine. He was also great on the mound. On Thursday versus Monroe City, he fanned 11 in his no-hitter, walking two in the victory. He also contributed two doubles in the win while earlier in the week hitting two doubles in a blowout win over Marion County.

Cruz Meier (Central) -- A four-win week for the Panthers came with help from the bat and arm of Meier, who did the most damage against Monmouth on Tuesday, collecting four hits -- two of which were home runs -- and driving in seven runs. He also tossed a two-hit shutout to beat Beardstown and added a double and two RBIs versus Griggsville-Perry.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- Striking out 20 in one game is good enough to make any week a special one. That's what the junior did on Friday at Pittsfield, going the distance allowing four hits while striking out 20. She also homered to help her own cause.

Korbyn Personett (Pittsfield) -- The Saukees went 3-1 last week and the senior helped the cause at the plate and on the mound. In a doubleheader split on Saturday versus Unity, Personett hit two home runs, a double and was the winning pitcher in first game. He also picked up the win earlier in the week while driving in a run against Southeastern.

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) -- At the Class 1A Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan, the sophomore broke a school record in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 26 seconds. She finished second in the event, which was the best overall finish for any area participant.

Shelby Stine (Hannibal) -- All-around play from Stine in two wins last week pushed the Pirates to 3-1 on the season. She collected two goals and two assists in an easy win over Canton while scoring once and also assisting on another in a close conference win at home over Kirksville.