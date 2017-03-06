WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 31)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From March 27 - April 2

Jordan Brite (Griggsville-Perry) -- In the circle last week Brite went 2-1 with wins over Triopia (11 strikeouts) and Springfield Southeast (eight strikeouts). She added an RBI at the plate against Southeast and also had a triple with three RBIs versus Springfield Lanphier.

Brey Genenbacher (Central) -- A two-win week for the Panthers was also a good week for Genenbacher, who capped it by tossing a two-hit shutout while striking out 10 to beat Bushnell-Prairie City. She also collected three RBIs at the plate.

Jacob McIntire (Pittsfield) -- The Saukee was an on-base machine last week starting off on Tuesday by reaching all four times -- two hits and two walks -- while driving in three runs to beat Rushville-Industry. In a doubleheader split against Calhoun, McIntire collected two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Madison L. Meyer (QND) -- Despite racking up a hat trick on Saturday in a win over Lutheran South in the St. Louis Showcase, Meyer's most important goal of the week came off a rebound in the 76th minute for a one-goal win over QHS.

Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby) -- With the team winning the Knox County Invitational by half a point, O'Neal did major damage by winning the 800-meter run along with being part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Zeb Riney (Clark County) -- The Indians remained perfect on the season and added a Clarence Cannon Conference title to the resume behind Riney's solid day. The lefty held Palmyra's offense intact just enough for the Indians to get the win in the semifinal and then added an RBI triple in the title game against Macon to cap his 5-for-8 performance at the plate.

Noah Wilson (Palmyra) -- The golfer fired a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to take medalist honors in a quadrangular at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal. The team won by 43 strokes.

Brock Wood (South Shelby) -- Winner of both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the Knox County Invitational, Wood helped the team take first place by four points over the host school.