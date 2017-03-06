Tri-State school district forced to make tough decisions due to state budget crisis

For rural Tri-States schools, daily bus routes can cover hundreds of miles. In Illinois, lack of state funding because of the budget impasse has forced the West Prairie School District to make changes.

The West Prairie School District says by the time kids leave school for the summer, they'll be short almost $200,000. They're consolidating bus routes to save money, but they're worried this may not be enough.

West Prairie parent Stacie Hunt relies on buses to get her two boys to and from school, while she is at work in Macomb. If state funding doesn't come through and more bus routes are cut, Hunt said transportation could become a bigger headache for parents.

"It would really change their schedules," Hunt said. "Some people don't have the opportunities to have a flexible schedule at work and so it would really impact them. They'd probably have to find some people who are willing to help transport their kids for them or to pick them up at the end of the day as well."

Superintendent Carol Kilver said they've consolidated two routes into one. For students, it adds between 10 and 15 minutes in bus time for students, but saves the district $2,000 a month.

However, she said it's only a matter of time before it has an effect in the classroom as well.

"We're reaching a point now where we won't be able to keep it away from the student desk," Kilver said. "So that could involve programs, it could impact staffing."

Kilver said they also moved $100,000 from their savings to the transportation budget, but she's not thrilled about the move.

"Borrowing from yourself to stay operational is something that can be very concerning," Kilver said.

For Hunt, she feels the state is punishing schools and students for no reason.

"Such a great community and care about the kids, and they're doing everything they can because they care so much, and it almost seems like the state doesn't care," Hunt said.

Kilver said without state funding they will have to take a closer look at all of their routes, including not offering field trips and limiting buses for extra curricular activities.

