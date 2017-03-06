Congressman Loebsack makes a stop in Lee County

Managers giving the congressman an update of how the plant has progressed over the past year.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack toured local manufacturing plants in the Tri-States Monday afternoon.

His "Made in Iowa" tour stopped in Fort Madison to see the Scott's Miracle Gro plant to see how liquid products are tested and bottled.

The company says in the last year they have added more jobs and produced more than 60 million bottles, which are put in various stores like Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

"Keeping plants like this one here is very important and trying to get more in," Loebsack said. "We need to continue to talk about workforce development in this area and that is something very critical. Companies are not going to come to an area where the workforce isn't educated or interested in working."

Loebsack said he is working on tax reforms with many of the companies he met with from Burlington to Keokuk.

He added that he favors products "Made in America" but doesn't want to see the Trump Administration penalize U.S. companies for selling products from other parts of the world.