Committee selected and working to bring a K-9 program to Lee County

Sheriff Weber with his staff at the meeting this afternoon.

Another dog on the list for the sheriff's office.

One of the dogs the sheriff's office is looking to bring on for the program.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is getting some help to bring in a new tool to fight crime.

Sheriff Stacy Weber has created a team of four that will raise money to buy and train a new K-9 for the department.

He says the costs are around $14,000.

This group was made because the sheriff's office cannot ask residents for money to pay for the dog.

The team will now go door to door and create fundraiser to reach the goal.

"We are here to go out in the community and raising funds for this K-9 program to get it running and on the ground, Committee member Victor Conlee said. "Hopefully by the fall we will have our dog and officers up and running."

The team consists of former law enforcement and leaders of local animal shelters.

They've already raised $3,000.