Monday's Area Scores - March 6

**College Basketball, Women's**
(Summit League Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Omaha: 82
Western Illinois: 84
Emily Clemens: 21 pts, 11 rebs, 11 assists (first career triple-double)
Morgan Blumer: 22 pts
Olivia Braun: 15 pts, 7 assists
Leathernecks: (25-6), first Summit League Tournament championship appearance since 2006 (only title - 1995)
South Dakota State: 61
IUPUI: 65
-- Western Illinois vs. IUPUI (Tuesday, 1 p.m.) - Jaguars swept regular season series
**College Baseball**
Culver-Stockton: 0
Georgetown (Ky.): 9
Wildcats: (9-6), 6-game win streak snapped
John Wood: 8
Kankakee: 0
Dylan Chisholm: WP, 5.2 IP, 4 K's (first collegiate start)
Noah Lynch: 2-run HR
Trail Blazers: (2-1)
**College Softball**
Quincy: 6
Cedarville (Ohio): 14
-- 5 Innings
Lindsey Greene: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI's
Quincy: 5
NYIT: 1
Jackie Farbak: 3-4, RBI
Lady Hawks: (1-1)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.