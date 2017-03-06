Monday's Area Scores - March 6

Western Illinois holds off Omaha to advance to the Summit League Tournament championship.

**College Basketball, Women's**



(Summit League Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Omaha: 82

Western Illinois: 84

Emily Clemens: 21 pts, 11 rebs, 11 assists (first career triple-double)

Morgan Blumer: 22 pts

Olivia Braun: 15 pts, 7 assists

Leathernecks: (25-6), first Summit League Tournament championship appearance since 2006 (only title - 1995)



South Dakota State: 61

IUPUI: 65

-- Western Illinois vs. IUPUI (Tuesday, 1 p.m.) - Jaguars swept regular season series





**College Baseball**



Culver-Stockton: 0

Georgetown (Ky.): 9

Wildcats: (9-6), 6-game win streak snapped



John Wood: 8

Kankakee: 0

Dylan Chisholm: WP, 5.2 IP, 4 K's (first collegiate start)

Noah Lynch: 2-run HR

Trail Blazers: (2-1)





**College Softball**



Quincy: 6

Cedarville (Ohio): 14

-- 5 Innings

Lindsey Greene: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI's



Quincy: 5

NYIT: 1

Jackie Farbak: 3-4, RBI

Lady Hawks: (1-1)