Palmyra's Janssen sprints to Culver-Stockton

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Palmyra's Kaylee Janssen made her college plans known on Monday afternoon.



The sprinter won't have to run far to continue her career on the track.



Janssen pledged Culver-Stockton.



Her story is even better when you consider she suffered a pair of significant knee injuries, but when the Wildcat track and field program came calling Janssen jumped at the opportunity.



"It's always been a dream of mine to run in college and there have been a lot of obstacles that I've had to face to get to where I am today because I tore my ACL twice," she said.



"I've always wanted to run in college and to be able to, that's a dream come true. It's just confirmation that I will be able to run in college and that's just a great feeling."



Janssen says she hopes to continue the sprint events at Culver-Stockton.