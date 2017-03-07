Palmyra's Janssen sprints to Culver-Stockton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra's Janssen sprints to Culver-Stockton

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palmyra's Kaylee Janssen made her commitment to Culver-Stockton track and field official Monday. Palmyra's Kaylee Janssen made her commitment to Culver-Stockton track and field official Monday.

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Palmyra's Kaylee Janssen made her college plans known on Monday afternoon.

The sprinter won't have to run far to continue her career on the track.

Janssen pledged Culver-Stockton.

Her story is even better when you consider she suffered a pair of significant knee injuries, but when the Wildcat track and field program came calling Janssen jumped at the opportunity. 

"It's always been a dream of mine to run in college and there have been a lot of obstacles that I've had to face to get to where I am today because I tore my ACL twice," she said.

"I've always wanted to run in college and to be able to, that's a dream come true. It's just confirmation that I will be able to run in college and that's just a great feeling."    

Janssen says she hopes to continue the sprint events at Culver-Stockton. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.