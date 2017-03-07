Missouri bill aims to alert parents if children's information hacked at school

Missouri lawmakers are looking at ways to combat cyber crime and that involves making mandatory rules for school districts. This comes only days after the Independence School District was hacked and employee information was stolen.

Senate Bill 478 aims to make it a requirement that schools notify parents in the case of a data breach of student information, currently they do not have to do so.

Lewis County school officials say they, like many other districts do use some form of online storage for student records.

"I don't think there is a school district in the state of Missouri, at least not a public school district, that doesn't house their student information within some kind of an electronic format," said Superintendent John French. "With the reporting requirements put on by the state and the federal government, you've got to be able to quickly give out all different kinds of information."

Superintendent French also says even though it's currently not law, his district already follows protocol that alerts parent in the event of a hack.