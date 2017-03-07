Monroe City's Talton gets a shot at William Woods

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -- Monroe City track and field standout Ananiah Talton is taking her prowess in shot put and discus to William Woods.



Talton has knee surgery last summer but she hasn't allowed that to slow her down from competing at the next level.



"I need to do lots of weight lifting. My footwork and everything is not up to par yet, but I think working out in the summer, and working with different coaches will help me out," she explained.



"I think I need to push myself to become (a) better athlete, and actually work on my knee, and everything that went on last year."



Talton says she chose William Woods after a visiting the campus and meeting with the coaching staff.