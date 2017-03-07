Expanding subdivision, sign request dominate Quincy City Council

More home are coming to Quincy's east side after city council approved a motion Monday night.

There are quite a few homes in the subdivision at Lake Ridge Drive, which is off 50th Street but after Monday's meeting there are plans to build a one-lot subdivision onto the eastern most part of the road.



The extension would allow room for five more homes, and City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer says projects like these have a big economic impact on Quincy.



"There's a spin off of construction materials, you know concrete, street work, piping, electrical work, all that stuff goes into it. just more contractors being busy getting work," Bevelheimer said.



He adds that the work on the new homes should begin as soon as weather conditions improve.



Also at Quincy City Council on Monday night, a local business continues to ask permission to build a bigger sign.



The law offices of "Pollock, Ennis and Heck" want to build a 32-square foot sign at their firm at 608 Vermont Street. City code only allows for it to be 15 square feet. However..they'll have to wait longer for a decision, because the item was tabled, so both sides can speak on the issue.