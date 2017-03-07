One injured, major damage result of EF-1 tornado

A tree that fell on top of a house on 6th Street in Shelbyville, Missouri.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado tore through the Shelbina, Missouri area after a review of the damage from Monday night. Homes and buildings were damaged in the Tornado's wake, causing at least one injury in the Tri-States.

A woman and her twelve year old son rode out the storm in their bathtub as the wind ripped the roof off of their home.

The tornado blew a large tree down on top of a house in Shelbyville, Missouri. A viewer sent in a picture of the damage, and it shows a large tree snapped off near its base, with the tree laying next to the house. There was visible damage to the roof and gutters on the home.

There was one reported injury by Shelby County Emergency Management Director Glen Eagan.

"A 20 year old man went out to check on his pets," Eagan said. "And during that period there was some flying debris that cut his head and he had to go to the hospital to get some stitches put in."

Eagan said it was considered a minor injury.

The tornado also caused severe damage at the South Shelby school in Shelby County, Missouri.

The scoreboard and press box at the football field were destroyed and shingles were blown off the roof of the school. The school was closed on Tuesday because of the damage.

Several other garages, barns, sheds and buildings were damaged due to the severe weather.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole reports that the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after spotters saw a tornado on the ground near Clarence, Missouri at 9:41 p.m. He says the weather service previously issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County for the potential of 60 mile per hour wind guts and quarter-sized hail, but that the NWS says winds actually hit up to 100 mph.

There were also reports of tornadoes near Maywood, Missouri in Lewis County and near Palmyra, Missouri in Marion County.