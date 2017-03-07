Bergman resigns as QHS girls basketball coach

Brad Bergman has resigned as Quincy High School girls basketball coach after three seasons.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Brad Bergman is out as Quincy High School girls basketball coach.



QHS athletic director Scott Douglas issued a press release Tuesday stating Bergman has resigned following three years at the helm.

Bergman compiled an overall record of 22-60. He won more games each season after a 3-24 campaign in his first year.

“Coach Bergman has invested an incredible amount of time, energy and passion in the girl’s program," Douglas said.



"The girl’s program is in a significantly better place than when he took over the program three years ago."

Douglas also states Bergman will remain in his role as Family Services Coordinator at the Early Childhood Family Center with the district.

