Missouri unemployment ticks down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new report shows Missouri's jobless rate is ticking down.

Missouri Department of Economic Development data released Tuesday show unemployment dropped to 4.2 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December.

That's also down compared to January 2016, when the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.

Data also show Missouri is gaining more jobs. The state seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment reached more than 2.97 million in January, up more than 7,300 jobs from the previous month.

Employment was up more than 10,000 jobs in January compared with the same time last year.

The increase in nonfarm employment came as the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew by nearly 1,700 people from December to January. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.