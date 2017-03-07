Students learn to take cover during annual tornado drill

Students went to locker rooms or restrooms, officials say at the school those are the best places to go in the event of a tornado

Statewide tornado drills were held in Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. The goal was to inform people that they need to have a game plan and prepare ahead of time.

Students at Palmyra High School rushed into locker rooms and restrooms. School officials said those are the safest places to be if a tornado hits during school.

"Today, it was a lot more real to them because of last night's storms,” said Tracy Fountain, a teacher at Palmyra High School.

There were two reported tornado touchdowns in the Palmyra area Monday night.

"Tornadoes are definitely real, they do occur often, here, in the Midwest. Students really need to be aware of what they need to do at home and at school, just so if it ever happens, they are in a safe position to where they will be able to survive it,” said Hattie Haerr, student at Palmyra High School.

School administrators say the drill is a serious matter and in the event of a real tornado, their main responsibility is the students.

"They would get down into the tornado safe position, which is on their hands and their knees with their hands covering the back of their head,” said Jared Pontius, Palmyra High School Principal. “Then we would take roll after we know all the students are accounted for."

"Just like last night, they came up so suddenly, so I think the knowledge and the awareness, that this could save our lives, it's really important for, not only us teachers, but the kids as well,” said Fountain.

Officials say it is also important to practice a similar drill at home. They say being prepared ahead of time is the key. You should have an emergency kit and a plan on what to do and where to go during a tornado.