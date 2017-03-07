Street closed in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Street closed in Quincy

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A street in Quincy has been closed immediately until 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 10th, according to city officials.

Officials said Oak Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed to through traffic to allow for the repair of a failed sewer main.

Officials said motorists are advised to drive carefully near the construction zone and to use an alternate route when possible. 

