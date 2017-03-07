Lewis county residents pick up the pieces after Monday's storms

In Lewis County, one home was damaged, the other nearly hit as owners assess the damage and prepare to clean up.

Homeowners said they're lucky because the damage could have been a lot worse. Mark Rathbun thought the storm passed. But, then came a large boom, as a tree fell on his house.

"You can't see out the door and couldn't get the door open," Rathbun said. Trapped inside by the tree, Rathbun thought his family was in trouble.

"We were scared, jumped up and didn't know what was going on," Rathbun said.

Then, firefighters and neighbors showed up, cutting away the tree and freeing his family.

"We are really tight nit down here with everyone," Rathbun said.

Down the road in LaGrange, Mert Deter's garage is torn apart and her shed barely holding on.

"What a mess," Deter said. "So lucky it wasn't my house. It was so close to it here, I am tickled to death that it wasn't on my house."

In darkness, Deter couldn't see the damage last night. She saw it for the first time this morning.

What her late husband, Clarence, built now has to be hauled away.

"It's going to have to be torn down." Deter said.

The only thing still standing outside the garage is a "lucky" sign, the name of the business Clarence ran before he passed away.

A message, perhaps?

"I don't know, it's just really weird," Deter said.

The families said they will contact their insurance company to see if they will assist in their clean up efforts.