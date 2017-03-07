Storms leave Durham residents without power - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Storms leave Durham residents without power

Camper that rolled over during the storm in Durham, Missouri. Camper that rolled over during the storm in Durham, Missouri.
Damage to the camper. Damage to the camper.
Hood coming off camper in storm. Hood coming off camper in storm.
Durham, Missouri -

Durham, Missouri residents were with out power throughout the night and into Tuesday morning. 

Neighbors said there was 60-80 mile per hour winds and say an RV camper rolled over on Route P and was significantly damaged.

The community has cleaned up but says it's been hard to do without power. 

"It's pretty hard to survive," Devin Dierker said. "You don't realize it until you see how much Facebook and internet has become a part of our lives. It's kind of crazy, you know."

Residents say clean up crews were cutting down and picking up debris on the roads. 

