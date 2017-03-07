Maywood barn blown away because of the storm

More damage to the barn in Lewis County.

Pieces of the barn stuck to fence.

Damage to barn off Route O, west of Waywood, Missouri

The National Weather Service may be in Lewis County Wednesday to review damage there and there's quite a bit to see.

A barn in Maywood, Missouri couldn't stand up to the powerful winds Monday night.

The homeowners say it sounded like a bomb exploded when the barn was destroyed.

There's now pieces of the barn spread all across the property.

The fence actually caught some of the debris and kept it from blowing onto Route O, west of town.