Maywood barn blown away because of the storm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Maywood barn blown away because of the storm

Posted:
Damage to barn off Route O, west of Waywood, Missouri Damage to barn off Route O, west of Waywood, Missouri
Pieces of the barn stuck to fence. Pieces of the barn stuck to fence.
More damage to the barn in Lewis County. More damage to the barn in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The National Weather Service may be in Lewis County Wednesday to review damage there and there's quite a bit to see.

A barn in Maywood, Missouri couldn't stand up to the powerful winds Monday night.

The homeowners say it sounded like a bomb exploded when the barn was destroyed.

There's now pieces of the barn spread all across the property.

The fence actually caught some of the debris and kept it from blowing onto Route O, west of town.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.