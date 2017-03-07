Mother and son survive tornado in a bathroom

An EF-1 Tornado has been confirmed in the Shelbina, Missouri area per the National Weather Service from St. Louis office's review of the damage from Monday night.

Susan Hillard and her family have lived in their house in Shelby County Missouri for 21 years. Now, they may never stay in it again after the tornado tore the roof off the house Monday night.

"It had picked up the roof and it shifted it, the entire roof, to the east," Hillard said. "So it is all detached from the house."

Hillard said after she heard reports of a tornado near Clarence, she knew it was time to take shelter with her 12-year-old son, Coltin.

"We do not have a basement so we went into our inside bathroom," Hillard said. "Went in there just as the hail hit the house. We got the doors shut in the bathroom, the doors started shaking, of course the hail was hitting the windows."



"I just held my dogs and held them close to me and I wasn't going to let them go, no matter what," Coltin Hillard added.

They were in the bathroom for 15 minutes as the storm passed.

"I got up and noticed all the water was running inside the house, down the interior walls," Hillard said.

Coltin was able to see there was more damage than just to the house.

"I looked outside and with a flash of lightning I saw that the barn was gone," Coltin said.

"We lost 3 barns" Hillard said. "Two sheep barns and a horse barn."

Susan is thankful most of the stuff inside the house was saved.

"We were lucky we didn't lose any mementos, keepsakes, family albums, pictures, everything's safe," Hillard said.

Now, the Hillards are thankful to have a community to help pick up the pieces.

"If something's going to go bad, Shelby County is the place to be," Hillard said. "We've got some great people here."

All of the horses and sheep were accounted for, as they found them early Tuesday morning.

Susan said they plan to stay with friends and family while they figure out if their house will ever be livable again.

