Local high school students use AP classes as way to cut college costs

While the price of college continues to rise, your local high school may offer a way to cut some of those costs.

Advanced Placement classes give students a chance to earn college credit in high school-- saving you money down the road

In just a few months, hundreds of Quincy High students will sit for Advanced Placement tests after taking preparation courses. The results aren't simply about grades; success on AP tests will allow students to receive class credit in college.

"When I found out that I could get college credit for the psychology and the literature... I was more on board with taking those because it would be nice to have that college credit before going into college," said student Halle Barnes.

According to the College Board: over a quarter of Illinois public high school graduates in 2016 earned a three or above on AP Exams-- up nearly ten percent from 2006. A three is the minimum score required for colleges to grant credit.

Administrators say that 70% of Quincy High students have earned a three or higher over the past five years.

The fee for taking an AP Exam in the United States is $93, but the College Board offers scholarships that can bring the cost down to $15.

