Insurance companies see big increase in claims after storms

Part of the shed's ceiling was punctured by the storm.

Aaron Gaines said he was thankful that only his shed sustained major damage.

Windows on the collapsed door were shattered from the storm.

The door of the Gaines' shed was knocked in by the wind.

Wind gusts were up to 100 miles an hour Monday night and the Gaines family of Shelbina saw the effects firsthand.

Tuesday, they said they were glad to be safe and they're one of several families filing claims with local insurance agents.

Aaron Gaines said he rushed home Monday night to make sure that his family was safe.

"These material things are replaceable, and the main thing is that my family was safe, and they were." Gaines said.

While Gaines noted that his family was hiding safely in their house's basement, outside, the tornado was knocking down their shed's doors and blowing off its roof.

State Farm Insurance Agent Mike Fohey said the Gaines' aren't the only ones with property damage.

"We've got some buildings that are going to need to be rebuilt." Fohey said. "Like I said, no homes at this point other than roof damage and that type of thing, but we've got some buildings that are gonna be and it doesn't take much to get into a lot of money."

Fohey estimated around $250,000 in damages throughout the area for his clients alone, and policy holders like Gaines said it's times like these that they're grateful for insurance.

"You're very thankful cause it can be a complete loss." Gaines said. "Thankfully the house went unscathed. It was just the shed. So the house is probably the most important."

Gaines noted that another blessing in the wake of all the damage has been the support of the Shelbina community.

"People stopped by today to help us out." Gaines said. "It's just a great community and everyone pulls together."

Fohey also added that state farm insurance agents plan to hold a meeting Wednesday morning, to come up with a national plan to deal with damage from as far north as Wisconsin, and as far south as Oklahoma.