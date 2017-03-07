Insurance companies see big increase in claims after storms

For the first time, juniors and seniors at Hannibal High School are able to take dual credit classes through Moberly Area Community College or Hannibal-LaGrange University during summer school. School officials said not only is this option cheaper for students, it helps them to start fulfilling their general education classes for college too.More >>
Macomb residents will see new sculptures in the downtown area. Macomb officials said it's all part of their Downtown Sculpture Exhibition.More >>
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
Home invasions are 11 percent more likely during the summer months than any other time of year, according to Department of Justice statistics.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
After more than two months without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $435 million.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey asserted Thursday that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The Salvation Army's summer fan program will return Monday in Quincy and Hannibal.More >>
Emerald ash borer is now in Ralls County, according to state officials.More >>
