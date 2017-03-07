Illinois Amtrak delayed after trespasser incident

Passengers heading on the Illinois Zephyr from Chicago to Quincy arrived home a little later Tuesday night; this after authorities investigate whether the Amtrak train may have hit a trespasser.

Amtrak officials said service on Amtrak train 383 was temporarily delayed for about 25 minutes because of the incident that happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Plano, Illinois.

Amtrak says 79 people were on board the train, none of them were injured.

The train moved on but, Amtrak officials say police in Plano, Illinois are still trying to figure out if the trespasser came into contact with the train.