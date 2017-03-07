Hannibal residents will have more time to get rid of 'junky cars'

Hannibal residents now have more time to get rid of disabled or junky cars on their property. They used to have remove vehicles in seven days with a notice.
But, according to our news-gathering partners with the Herald Whig, Tuesday night, Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance to extend that window of time to 10 days.
