Hannibal residents will have more time to get rid of 'junky cars'

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal residents now have more time to get rid of disabled  or junky cars on their property. They used to have remove vehicles in seven days with a notice.

But, according to our news-gathering partners with the Herald Whig, Tuesday night, Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance to extend that window of time to 10 days.
 

