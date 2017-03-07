Hannibal graffiti ordinance to be enacted - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal graffiti ordinance to be enacted

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

America's hometown is cracking down on graffiti. Our news-gathering partners with the Herald Whig report that Hannibal will enact a graffiti ordinance.

City council gave it a first reading at Tuesday night's meeting. Under the ordinance, city funds will be used to remove graffiti from public property and anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of vandals will be compensated.  

The decision comes after a committee formed to take a closer look at a graffiti ordinance modeled after a California ordinance.

City council is expected to give final approval in the next few weeks.

