Hannibal trio pick HLGU wrestling

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal High School to Hannibal-LaGrange University pipeline continued Tuesday as three Pirates signed on the dotted line with the Trojans

Hannibal wrestlers Taylor Pritchett, Chase Hawes, and Gavin Scott have uniquely agreed to remain teammates as student athletes in college. 

"Getting to wrestle with guys I've wrestled with so long is just a great opportunity. I'm looking forward to it as much as I can right now," said Pritchett. 

"I think that's really cool because not a lot of people get to move on with their teammates," said Hawes. 

"It really helps knowing that I can go in there and actually have people that I know. Most college wrestlers go somewhere and it's a whole fresh start" Scott says. 

As fate would have it, Chase will be re-united with his brother and Trojan wrestler, Austin, as well as his father, Scott Hawes, who is the head coach at Hannibal-LaGrange.

