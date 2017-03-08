State of Iowa looks to deal with backlog of rape kits

After a yearlong study, officials in Iowa say there are more than 4,200 untested rape kits across the state. The study is part of a nationwide effort to deal with the backlog.

It says 19 percent of departments haven't submitted kits for testing because the victim didn't want to press charges.

Several agencies indicated they destroyed kits due to legal misunderstandings.

Iowa's attorney general says testing kits now could lead to convictions.

"Our hope is to do justice," Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said, "Our hope is that we will find perpetrators of sexual abuse, perhaps some of them serial perpetrators. We'll be able to apprehend them and charge them and put them in prison."

A private lab is expected to start testing the kits in June.