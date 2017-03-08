WGEM welcomes new meteorologist

WGEM welcomes a new meteorologist to its StormTrak Weather team.



Meteorologist Kevin Shive joins Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole and Meteorologist Whitney Williams as part of the WGEM StormTrak Weather team.

Prior to joining WGEM News, Kevin worked as a high school science teacher in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He also spent time at KTVH in Helena, Montana as their meteorologist.

Kevin is familiar with the Tri-State area. He is a native of Wright City, Missouri and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He also attended the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) and earned his meteorology degree there.



You can watch Kevin's forecasts on WGEM News Today from 5:30 - 7:00 a.m. weekdays as he joins Natalie Will and Dylan Austin. He is also on WGEM News at Noon.



Don't forget to follow Kevin Shive on Twitter and "like" his page on Facebook.