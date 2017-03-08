Two arrested for drugs in Hannibal

A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday after authorities in Shelbina, Missouri, said they found an injured, half-naked 16-year-old girl in his hotel room, court documents state.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday after authorities in Shelbina, Missouri, said they found an injured, half-naked 16-year-old girl in his hotel room, court documents state.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.More >>
Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a short chase, according to police.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a short chase, according to police.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>