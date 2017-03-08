Two arrested for drugs in Hannibal

Two people were arrested on Monday for drug charges according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Brent Edmond, 35 of Taylor, Missouri was arrested for larceny, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Katie Snyder, 34 of Columbia, Missouri was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officials said they conducted a traffic stop on Bird at 10th Street for a license violation. They said during the course of the traffic stop officers were able to locate what they believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the driver, Edmond.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Edmond posted bond and was released, police said, while Snyder was released pending review by the Marion County Prosecutor.