Exciting time for Scotland County's Bair & teammates - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Exciting time for Scotland County's Bair & teammates

Posted:
By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Bio
Connect
Biography

Calesse Bair is a member of the 1,000-point club for her career. She's been the Scotland County fair queen. Thursday night she'll be able to scratch "make it the Missouri Class 2 Girls Basketball Tournament" off her list.

The all-state guard joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday to discuss the excitement and much more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.