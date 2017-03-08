Exciting time for Scotland County's Bair & teammates

Calesse Bair is a member of the 1,000-point club for her career. She's been the Scotland County fair queen. Thursday night she'll be able to scratch "make it the Missouri Class 2 Girls Basketball Tournament" off her list.
The all-state guard joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday to discuss the excitement and much more.
