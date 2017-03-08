Meteorologist Kevin Shive is part of the WGEM StormTrak Weather team.

Kevin grew up in the St. Louis area and was fascinated by winter storms and severe weather before he entered grade school. From a young age, Kevin idolized television meteorologists and knew that was what he wanted to do.

Prior to arriving at WGEM News in 2017, Kevin worked as a high school science teacher in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He also spent time at KTVH in Helena, Montana as their meteorologist.

Kevin attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned his meteorology degree there. At Mizzou, Kevin participated in the Meteorology Club and the Storm Chase Team. Kevin also enjoyed attending Mizzou football and basketball games.

You can see Kevin's forecasts each weekday on WGEM News Today from 5:30-7:00AM and WGEM News at Noon. ?