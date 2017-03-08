Grass fire breaks out in rural Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Grass fire breaks out in rural Adams County

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A grass fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a field east of Coatsburg, Illinois. 

Central Adams Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Turpin said a passerby saw the fire and reported it.

He said they had the fire out in approximately fifteen minutes. He said approximately five acres were burned by the fire.

Turpin said the cause of the fire is unknown, but believed it may have resulted from a cigarette being thrown out of a car window by a passerby. 

He said the grass is really dry and humidity is really low so the conditions are "perfect for a fire." 

