Macomb helping business fill downtown storefronts

The city of Macomb is making a push to revitalize the downtown square. The first step is to refill some empty storefronts and the city is making progress.

The old Shiloh building has sat empty on Macomb's downtown square for two years, but now Chubby's Bar and Grill is set to move in.

"We've just kind of out grown our space. So we have an opportunity to go down on the square," Co-owner Tammy Yates said. "There's this huge downtown revitalization going on and we really wanted to be apart of it.

Yates said the downtown is better for business.

"You just have so many events downtown, and where we're located off the beaten path," Yates said, "We wanted to be apart of that. We want to be apart of all the fun stuff that goes on in town."

The city's community development committee wants to give Chubby's a 40 thousand dollar loan. The city council still has to approve the loan.

Director of Downtown Development Kristin Terry said the loan makes sense.

"I've visited over three to four different places for the revitalization and it starts thriving after you put that kind of money into your downtown," Terry said.

Terry said the loan from the city's federal Community Development Assistance Program account is over 10 years with a 3 to 5 percent interest rate.

"All the money just goes back to the fund to keep on helping other businesses thrive in our city," Terry said.

Yates said they will move even if the city council doesn't approve the loan, but it's needed to make improvements.

"We're going from a 12 table seating capacity to possibly 30 plus tables," Yates said. "For us, it was just kind of a buffer so that we could have new tables, new booths, some bar stools. We definitely needed to upgrade some equipment in the kitchen."

Yates hopes to have the new location open by the first week of April. The city hopes other businesses apply for similar loans through the community development office.

