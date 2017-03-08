Western Illinois University looking to expand dual credit courses

Macomb High School students may soon have a new opportunity to earn college credits before they graduate high school.

The school and Western Illinois University have been working on a program that would bring WIU professors to the school to teach a dual credit course.

Principal John Rumley said the university presented the idea to the school and he say it's a great opportunity for students.

"It advertises to the kids that may not be thinking about a certain particular profession that, gee I can take classes in zoology or engineering or something here in high school, and then I know how it may lead to junior college or community college," Rumley said.

Rumley says they biggest roadblock is logistics of schedules between the two schools. They plan to meet in late April to hash out some of those details, but is hopeful the program will begin next school year.

