Sheriff says Marion County Jail is short $93,000

$93,00 dollars is missing out of the budget for the Marion County Jail, but the sheriff now thinks he knows where it is.

The Marion County Sheriff said he found the problem when trying to figure out why the jail has been been losing money for years. He said the state reimburses them for the cost of housing inmates, but when a case gets moved out of the county, that state money goes with that inmate. Sheriff Shinn said when that happens, they aren't getting reimbursed for the time inmates spent in Marion County, meaning taxpayers have to pick up the tab.

"We try, we strive hard here to run the county jail as a business and try to get as much revenue as we can in here to try to off set the county tax payers. We try to do that on a daily basis, I'm always looking for different revenue sources that we can come up with here at the sheriffs office,” said Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

He said he sent letters to the 9 jurisdictions that owed money, including Monroe, Ralls, Lincoln, Boone, and St. Charles counties. He's heard back from some, but so far only a few have paid.

Ralls County commissioners sated in an email to WGEM News that their county has paid its bills in full.