City provides update on St. Elizabeth Hospital

The owner still needs to pay the city back for sealing off bottom floor of the hospital

Officials say most of a vacant hospital building in Hannibal has now been sealed off.

The old St. Elizabeth's hospital is considered a safety hazard and while there are a few broken windows and doors that still need to be fixed, 90% of the building is now boarded up. The city is still charging owner Steve Owsley $100 a day until he finishes the job. The city attorney says he could also face jail time.

"The judge did pass the hearing out, it is on for a commitment hearing the judge has already found that he is in contempt of court. The only thing that is pending in that case right now is whether or not he goes to jail and if he goes to jail, what would be the terms of that jailing, so it's still hanging over his head," said James Lemon, Hannibal City Attorney.

City attorney James Lemon also said Owsley is still paying off more than $3,000 to the city for sealing up the bottom floor of the building.