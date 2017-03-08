Tri-State businesses network at economic development conference

Small business and government buyers gathered Wednesday at Hannibal-LaGrange University for the Tri-State Procurement and Economic Development Conference.

The networking event allows small businesses, government businesses and buyers to come together and discuss potential contracts. Organizers say this really benefits small businesses because they have the opportunity to learn and compete with larger businesses for government contracts.

"That's the reason why we did this here, because we have three states of small business coming here that can help meet that small business need and that's what this conference is all about," said Chris Shoemaker, Business Development Specialist.

This is the second time there has been a Tri-State procurement and development conference, the first was last year in Iowa. Shoemaker says he hopes to have another one next year in Quincy.