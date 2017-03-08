Storm damage forces business to temporarily close its doors

Water on the floor in the store.

Dollhouses saved from the water damage in the store.

Hole in the ceiling at the apartment above the store.

The fallout from Monday's Breaking Weather continues, a Lee County business is still shut down due to the storm damage.

Dollhouse Dreams in Fort Madison is dealing with heavy water damage and a caved-in roof. Plus, a family living in a second-floor apartment was forced to move out.

"We've decided to move to the building next to us and set up, that way we can set up as a retail store and service our customers in the area," owner Brenda Derr said.

All because of the storm Monday night that ripped the roof off, resulting in rain damage throughout the three story building.

"There's a huge, huge hole up there and there is part of the firewall missing and the other side has damage as well," Derr said.

Owner Brenda Derr said the water was up to her ankle the night of the storm.

"It was pretty much a waterfall in here as it was coming down," Derr said.

Megan Hoschek and her family were forced out of their second-floor apartment. There are holes in the wall and water damage all around.

"The reaction was to get everything out of the way to save everything that was valuable to us," Hoschek said.

She's now living with family in Burlington.

Her daughter's baby toys are destroyed but, she says it could have been worse.

"Yeah we didn't lose everything," Hoschek said. "Everything is going to storage. Everything we did lose, we are going to buy and replace."

Dollhouse Dreams says it will take a few months to repair the damage and move back in. But, the plan is to make it as good as new.

"The insurance will help with everything and I am sure they will get me back together probably better than I was before and the timeline is three months or longer."

Dollhouse Dreams hopes to open at its temporary location starting next week.