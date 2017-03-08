County road bridges getting improvements in two townships

A more than 100-year-old bridge in Hancock County is getting a much needed facelift.

The Bear Creek Township bridge is getting a $50,000 renovation, paid for by the motor fuel tax revenue.

The bridge has become a safety concern and the county engineer says they plan to raise the bridge, add guard rails and make sure it can hold the weight of grain trucks.

"We are hauling more grain into town, six tons is not a viable limit to have on a bridge anymore," Bear Creek Supervisor Adam Lucie said. "I know more tonnage goes across that what it is labeled for. The sooner it gets repaired and a bridge gets put in that can handle that, the better off we will be."

The project will start in the summer of 2018.

A bridge in Rocky Run Township will also be worked on at the same time.