AT&T wireless 911 service disrupted nationwide, including in the Tri-States

If your cellphone is through AT&T, you might not have bee able to get through to 911 in Adams County on Wednesday night. The phone may have just kept ringing.



AT&T notified the Quincy Adams County 911 center just after 8 o'clock via a recording that wireless service had been disrupted, according to Steve Rowlands, the director of the 911 center.

Rowlands said later that service had been restored by ten o'clock.



What's happened in Adams County may have been part of a larger outage.



Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones.



A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states had been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.



In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities provided alternate numbers for people to call if they had an emergency.



Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, also sent out tweets saying they'd been affected by the outage and were providing different numbers to call.



Steve Rowlands said landlines in Adams County are not affected and neither are other cell phone carriers, only AT&T.



AT&T cell phone customers can call the Quincy/Adams County 911 center during an emergency at 217-222-9360.

Another option is 217-224-9911.