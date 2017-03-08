Senior Salute: Scotland County vets to cap careers on biggest stage

(WGEM) -- Last Saturday's quarterfinal outcome may have been decided but Scotland County wasn't about to let off the gas pedal.



"We can't give them hope. We can't give up," senior Chelsea Wood said.



"We have a saying 'go for the jugular' and that's exactly what we did."



The end result was a 32-point win over New Bloomfield.



And history followed.



The Lady Tigers advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. A testament to the seniors, according to head coach Cory Shultz.



"They mean everything to me and the community," Shultz indicated.



"Words can't even explain what they've done for the program and the community, and the under-classmen. We bring 12 (players) for that reason, so they can feel this and get to know what it feels like, and push them a little harder next year to be back here."



Senior Calesse Bair, arguably the heart and soul of the senior class, says the state tournament is a fitting way to end their careers.



"You get to grow up with these people (and) see them every day at school. You get to love them, you get to bond with them, you get to go through so many memories with them, and these are memories that get to last a lifetime," Bair noted.



"To achieve it with them is the best feeling because they're the best people that I can have around me."



On the guarantee of bringing the first state trophy back to Memphis, Shultz said: "It's a little unreal. We've had some good teams. To be the first one to make it to Columbia is something special."



Awaiting Scotland County in Thursday's semifinals is top-ranked Skyline who's making its fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four.



"We don't know how the outcome is going to be," Bair said.



"We just want to play and have fun. We know that we're going to enjoy our time there no matter if we lose or win."