Super Six: Quincy University seniors reflect on legacy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When their name was called and an NCAA Tournament berth was official Sunday night the veterans on the Quincy University basketball team could finally breathe a sigh of relief.



The disappointment of a conference tournament quarterfinal loss was put to rest.



The six seniors had accomplished something several other Hawks had not - a Midwest region bid for the first time in seven years.



From local products Evan McGaughey and Dalton Hoover, to transfers Joe Tagarelli and Von Washington, and backcourt mates Herm Senor and Grant Meyer, their legacy was defined.



"No matter how we finish this year I feel like we left the program in a better place than when we came," McGaughey said.



"That's all you can ask for, no matter what you do. Even in life, that's all you want to do, just leave places better off than what you were brought into."



According to Meyer, "I think the thing that really hit me the most was I had been here with a lot of guys who didn't get this opportunity. Reflecting back on that adds that much more importance to why we got to go take care of business."



The Hawks hope the best is yet to come.



They leave for Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday as the fifth seed and will face off against four seed Kentucky Wesleyan in Saturday's Midwest Region quarterfinals.



Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bellarmine's Knights Hall.