Potential budget cuts could impact Missouri elderly, disabled

The tax breaks have been provided to low income seniors and people with disabilities who rent.

As Missouri lawmakers work to cut $5-million dollars from the budget, the elderly and those with disabilities could be impacted in a big way.

About 200,000 people in Missouri currently receive the circuit-breaker tax credit, which is a $500 tax break for low income seniors, and people with disabilities.

Brent Engel with NECAC said that $500 can go towards things like rent, and utilities and it's not fair for the government to take away from its most vulnerable citizens.

"The bottom line in all this is that seniors and the disabled should not be the ones who have to balance the budget, especially low income people." Engel said.

Engel added that NECAC would prefer to have partial cuts to the tax break program, instead of totally dissolving it.