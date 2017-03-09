Program helping veterans find work is looking for clients - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Program helping veterans find work is looking for clients

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new program to help put veterans back to work in Quincy held its first orientation meeting Wednesday night.

At the Goodwill Career Center in Quincy, VetLink held an informational meeting, but not one veteran showed up.

Goodwill Career Coach Lisbeth Lefler was disappointed, saying the service helps veterans apply skills learned in the military to other jobs and re-adjust to life after the service.

"It's a change of mind set when you come back to civilian life," Lefler said. "You have to learn to use new jargon, and to communicate what you actually can do to an employer."

Lefler added that Vetlink will hold another meeting Thursday morning at 10am at the Goodwill Career Center for any veteran who needs help getting back into the workforce.

