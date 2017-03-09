Blessing Hospital officials react to ObamaCare replacement proposal

Early Thursday morning a House committee voted to repeal tax penalties on people who don't have health insurance and replace subsidies with tax credits based on age.

Local health officials said there's a lot of uncertainty on what will change and what will stay the same with health insurance.

Republican leaders want to keep some elements of ObamaCare, like coverage for preexisting conditions and extended coverage for young adults, but they want to axe the requirement for every American to have health insurance and freeze medicaid enrollment at current levels.

Patrick Gerveler, CFO of The Blessing Health System, said this will change how Medicare dollars are spent.

"It would give the state a fixed amount of money, and then they would have to allocate that out to the number of participants," he said. "So it doesn't limit the number of people that can be on the medicaid program, but it limits the dollars."

Maureen Kahn, the President and CEO of Blessing Health System said some of the remaining components of ObamaCare under the proposal are beneficial for Americans.

"You and I are not going to go buy homeowner's insurance when our house is on fire. It doesn't work that way," she said. "This bill is saying, we want to make sure you maintain continual coverage of your health insurance plan."

