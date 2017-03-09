Keokuk home destroyed by early morning fire

A Keokuk home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home at 2119 Timea about 1:30 a.m., according to Assistant Chief J.W. Guy. Crews had the fire out by 2:15 a.m.

Guy said one person was in the home at the time the fire started, but did get out safely. He said the home has extensive water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Guy said the investigation should be wrapped up Thursday evening.