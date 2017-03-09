Keokuk home destroyed by early morning fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk home destroyed by early morning fire

Posted:
House fire at 2119 Timea in Keokuk House fire at 2119 Timea in Keokuk
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home at 2119 Timea about 1:30 a.m., according to Assistant Chief J.W. Guy.  Crews had the fire out by 2:15 a.m.

Guy said one person was in the home at the time the fire started, but did get out safely.  He said the home has extensive water and smoke damage.   

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Guy said the investigation should be wrapped up Thursday evening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.