Roquette reports spill of steep water into Mississippi

Roquette reported Thursday morning a steep water spill into the Mississippi River at its Keokuk plant.



An estimated 500 to 1,000 gallons of steep water was discharged into the Mississippi on Wednesday, according a release from the company. Steep water softens corn during the wet milling process the company said.



Roquette officials said the spill was due to an equipment failure of one of its steep water tanks, but most of the water was kept inside the building.



The incident was reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the company is working with IDNR to address the issue, according to Roquette officials. Roquette said it is conducting its own investigation.









