MoDOT fixes roads through pothole patrol initiative

It's that time of the year, potholes are popping up all over the Tri-States. But, MoDOT crews are already on pothole patrol.

"There is a lot of potholes, you drive over them they and they are kind of rough on the vehicle and the body and it would be good if they got them fixed,” said Todd Dorsey a local driver.

Thanks to MoDOT's pothole patrol initiative, they will be fixed.

"We want the public to know that they can alert us and then we will get out and patch those potholes,” said Paula Gough, MoDOT Northeast District Engineer.

The current weather pattern is a strain on roads.

"With the freeze, thaw cycle, when it's warm during the day then it's cool at night and the moisture down in that pavement that's what causes the potholes to pop out,” said Gough.

"They bounce you around, I mean you can't avoid them all, but some of them are getting pretty big,” said Dorsey.

MoDOT officials said they spend around $15 million a year filling potholes, on any given day in March, there are around 300 crews out patching holes.

Local repair shops know the damage potholes can do to cars.

"If it is a large pothole and a deep pothole, it can go in and cause damage to your tires, it can cause bent rims, it'll definitely knock your car out of alignment,” said Ron Neisen, Co-Owner of Muffler Shop and Car Care Center.

Drivers say they are more concerned with the stress on the body driving over a pothole can cause.

"I'm worried about damaging my back more than anything,” said Dorsey.

If you see a pothole, MoDOT makes it easy for drivers to report them. You can call their 24-hour customer service number at 888-275-6636. Report online through their website, www.modot.org, or email them at comments@modot.mo.gov.